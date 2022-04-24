How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on April 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins

When: Sunday, April 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: NESN

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+.

Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal hosts Boston after Pitlick's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (48-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-48-11, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +236, Bruins -295; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Boston Bruins after Rem Pitlick scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 6-4 loss to the Senators.

The Canadiens are 8-13-3 against Atlantic teams. Montreal scores 2.5 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Nick Suzuki leads them with 20 total goals.

The Bruins are 15-6-1 against the rest of their division. Boston is eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.3 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.6.

In their last meeting on March 21, Boston won 3-2. Marchand scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Ylonen leads the Canadiens with a plus-two in 14 games this season. Cole Caufield has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 74 points, scoring 31 goals and registering 43 assists. Charlie McAvoy has one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-9-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game with an .864 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-5-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.7 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Justin Barron: out for season (ankle), Jake Allen: out for season (groin), Joel Armia: day to day (personal).

Bruins: Jesper Froden: out (undisclosed).