How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on November 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres

When: Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Montreal Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens host the Sabres following Caufield's 2-goal showing

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Buffalo Sabres after Cole Caufield’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Canadiens’ 5-4 shootout win.

Montreal is 3-1-0 against the Atlantic Division and 8-7-1 overall. The Canadiens have allowed 53 goals while scoring 47 for a -6 scoring differential.

Buffalo has a 7-9-0 record overall and a 2-6-0 record in Atlantic Division play. The Sabres have a +two scoring differential, with 59 total goals scored and 57 allowed.

Tuesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Canadiens won the previous meeting 3-2. Caufield scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 11 goals and 12 assists for the Canadiens. Caufield has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

Alex Tuch has scored nine goals with seven assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 15.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Sabres: 2-8-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joel Armia: day to day (upper-body), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Paul Byron: out (hip).

Sabres: Jack Quinn: out (undisclosed), Mattias Samuelsson: out (lower-body), Eric Comrie: out (undisclosed).