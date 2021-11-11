 Skip to Content
How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal hosts Calgary, looks to end home losing streak

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (7-2-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-10-1, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +100, Flames -120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts Calgary looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Canadiens have gone 2-5-1 in home games. Montreal is last in the league averaging 5.5 points per game. Nicholas Suzuki leads the team with 12 total points.

The Flames are 5-1-0 on the road. Calgary is 15th in the NHL with 35.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Hoffman leads the Canadiens with four goals and has 5 points. Suzuki has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-11 in 12 games this season. Johnny Gaudreau has 12 points over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Flames: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (upper body).

Flames: None listed.

