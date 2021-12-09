How to Watch Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Chicago Blackhawks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with Hulu Live TV. It’s also available on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Chicago, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Chicago Blackhawks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal faces Chicago on 4-game losing streak

By The Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks (9-14-2, seventh in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-18-3, seventh in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -106, Blackhawks -114; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal aims to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory against Chicago.

The Canadiens have gone 4-9-1 in home games. Montreal averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brendan Gallagher leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Blackhawks are 4-8-1 on the road. Chicago is last in the Western Conference averaging only 3.7 assists per game. Seth Jones leads the team with 19 total assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 12 assists and has 18 points this season. Josh Anderson has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jones leads the Blackhawks with 19 total assists and has 22 points. Alex DeBrincat has 10 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sami Niku: out (covid-19), Brendan Gallagher: out (covid-19 protocol), Josh Anderson: out (upper body), Christian Dvorak: day to day (undisclosed).

Blackhawks: Jujhar Khaira: day to day (undisclosed).