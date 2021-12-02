How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on December 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: Altitude

Stream: Altitude

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with DIRECTV STREAM.

Colorado Avalanche vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Avalanche visit the Canadiens after Kadri's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (11-7-1, sixth in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-16-2, sixth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +143, Avalanche -168; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Colorado after Nazem Kadri scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 8-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens are 4-7-1 on their home ice. Montreal ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 30.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.

The Avalanche have gone 4-5-0 away from home. Colorado averages 10.7 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 4.0 goals and 6.8 assists per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Anderson leads the Canadiens with seven goals, adding six assists and totaling 13 points. Tyler Toffoli has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 10 goals and has 18 points. Cale Makar has seven goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 4.8 goals, eight assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Chris Wideman: day to day (undisclosed), Brett Kulak: day to day (lower body).

Avalanche: J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Darcy Kuemper: day to day (upper body), Ryan Murray: day to day (lower body).