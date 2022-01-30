How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens face the Blue Jackets on 5-game losing streak

Columbus Blue Jackets (19-21-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-28-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +106, Blue Jackets -127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal looks to break its five-game skid with a victory against Columbus.

The Canadiens are 4-15-2 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal averages 4.3 penalties per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team with 19 total penalties.

The Blue Jackets are 6-8-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Columbus ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference recording 8.2 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.2 assists.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Niku leads the Canadiens with a plus-three in 13 games this season. Nicholas Suzuki has 7 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Boone Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 30 points, scoring 18 goals and registering 12 assists. Zach Werenski has five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-6-3, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 6.1 penalties and 17.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: day to day (lower body).

Blue Jackets: Alexandre Texier: day to day (upper body).