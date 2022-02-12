 Skip to Content
How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Ohio≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio + 35 Top Cable Channels

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Columbus puts road win streak on the line against Montreal

Columbus Blue Jackets (22-22-1, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-31-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits Montreal trying to extend its four-game road winning streak.

The Canadiens are 4-18-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Montreal serves 10.9 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Blue Jackets are 7-8-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Columbus ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 5.4 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 30, Columbus won 6-3. Patrik Laine scored a team-high two goals for the Blue Jackets in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 19 assists and has 28 points this season. Tyler Toffoli has five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 29 total assists and has 31 points. Laine has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-7-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, five penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up five goals per game with an .857 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: out (health protocols).

