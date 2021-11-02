How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on November 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Detroit, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Fox Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Fox Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal and Detroit square off for division showdown

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (4-3-2, third in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-8-0, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -144, Red Wings +120; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit faces Montreal in a matchup of Atlantic teams.

Montreal went 24-21-11 overall and 13-11-4 at home a season ago. The Canadiens scored 2.8 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

Detroit went 19-27-10 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 7-16-5 on the road. The Red Wings averaged 2.2 goals and 3.7 assists per game last season.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, Montreal won 6-1. Mathieu Perreault recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canadiens.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Mathieu Perreault: out (eye).

Red Wings: None listed.