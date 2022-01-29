How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal hosts Edmonton after shootout victory

Edmonton Oilers (21-16-2, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-27-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Edmonton after the Oilers took down Nashville 3-2 in a shootout.

The Canadiens are 5-11-1 at home. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 6 points per game. Tyler Toffoli leads the team with 22 total points.

The Oilers have gone 9-8-2 away from home. Edmonton serves 7.6 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Zack Kassian leads them averaging 1.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Niku leads the Canadiens with a plus-three in 13 games this season. Mike Hoffman has three goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Leon Draisaitl has 59 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 30 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has five assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-6-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 6.3 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Oilers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Joel Armia: out (health and safety protocols), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), Cole Caufield: out (health and safety protocols), Christian Dvorak: out (concussion).

Oilers: Kyle Turris: out (covid-19).