How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Florida Panthers vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens to host Huberdeau and the Panthers

Florida Panthers (42-14-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (17-36-10, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jonathan Huberdeau leads Florida into a matchup with Montreal. He’s third in the league with 86 points, scoring 21 goals and recording 65 assists.

The Canadiens are 6-8-3 against the rest of their division. Montreal averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Panthers are 25-6-3 in conference games. Florida leads the Eastern Conference with 47 power-play goals, led by Aleksander Barkov with nine.

In their last meeting on Jan. 1, Florida won 5-2. Sam Bennett scored a team-high two goals for the Panthers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 17 goals and has 46 points. Cole Caufield has 12 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Barkov leads the Panthers with 26 goals and has 62 points. Sam Reinhart has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-3-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: day to day (illness).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: day to day (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).