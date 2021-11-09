How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on November 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Los Angeles Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Kings visit the Canadiens after Danault's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings (6-5-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-10-0, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -138, Kings +116; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Los Angeles after Phillip Danault scored two goals in the Kings’ 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens are 2-5-0 at home. Montreal averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Cedric Paquette leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

The Kings are 1-3-1 on the road. Los Angeles is eighth in the Western Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Andreas Athanasiou with 1.0.

In their last matchup on Oct. 30, Los Angeles won 5-2. Alex Iafallo recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with nine assists and has 12 points this season. Tyler Toffoli has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with seven goals and has 15 points. Iafallo has five goals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (upper body).

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (health protocols).