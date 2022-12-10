 Skip to Content
Where to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on December 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Montreal Canadiens vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeBally Sports+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99$19.99
Bally Sports West≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports West≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

Bally Sports+

Price: $19.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens and Kings meet for non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Kings (14-11-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (13-11-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kings -157, Canadiens +135; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens face the Los Angeles Kings in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal has gone 6-6-0 in home games and 13-11-2 overall. The Canadiens have conceded 92 goals while scoring 77 for a -15 scoring differential.

Los Angeles is 14-11-4 overall and 7-6-2 on the road. The Kings have scored 96 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank seventh in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Kings won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has scored 14 goals with 15 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored nine goals with 21 assists for the Kings. Sean Durzi has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game.

Kings: 3-4-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: day to day (undisclosed), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper-body), Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), David Savard: day to day (upper-body), Brendan Gallagher: out (lower-body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Mike Hoffman: out (lower-body).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body).

