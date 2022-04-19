How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, and Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild

In , the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra, while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Wild visit the Canadiens after Spurgeon's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (47-21-7, third in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-45-11, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Montreal Canadiens after Jared Spurgeon scored two goals in the Wild’s 5-4 overtime victory against the Sharks.

The Canadiens have gone 10-23-4 in home games. Montreal scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Nick Suzuki leads the team with 20 total goals.

The Wild are 20-14-5 on the road. Minnesota has scored 276 goals and is fifth in the league averaging 3.7 goals per game. Kirill Kaprizov leads the team with 43.

In their last meeting on Jan. 24, Minnesota won 8-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 57 points, scoring 20 goals and registering 37 assists. Christian Dvorak has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 43 goals and has 93 points. Kevin Fiala has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-8-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Wild: 6-1-3, averaging four goals, 6.2 assists, four penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Justin Barron: out for season (ankle), Jake Allen: out for season (groin), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).

Wild: Tyson Jost: day to day (lower body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Jon Merrill: day to day (upper body).