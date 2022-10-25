How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild
- When: Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Since Bally Sports North is no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Wild games all year long.
Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports North
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports North
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bally Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Wisconsin
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens and Wild hit the ice for non-conference matchup
Minnesota Wild (1-3-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-3-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)
Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Minnesota Wild in a non-conference matchup.
Montreal went 22-49-11 overall and 11-26-4 at home last season. The Canadiens averaged 2.7 goals on 30.0 shots per game last season.
Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 23-16-5 on the road a season ago. The Wild had a +56 goal differential last season, scoring 305 goals while allowing 249.
INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).
Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).