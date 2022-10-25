How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on October 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Bally Sports North is no longer on YouTube TV, Hulu, fuboTV, or Sling TV, these are your only ways to watch Wild games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Minneapolis, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $9.99 / month espnplus.com Watch 1,050+ live out-of-market games with NHL Power Play on ESPN+

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, and Fox Sports Wisconsin + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Minnesota Wild vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens and Wild hit the ice for non-conference matchup

Minnesota Wild (1-3-1, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-3-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens take on the Minnesota Wild in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal went 22-49-11 overall and 11-26-4 at home last season. The Canadiens averaged 2.7 goals on 30.0 shots per game last season.

Minnesota went 53-22-7 overall and 23-16-5 on the road a season ago. The Wild had a +56 goal differential last season, scoring 305 goals while allowing 249.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Wild: Dakota Mermis: out (undisclosed), Jordan Greenway: out (upper-body).