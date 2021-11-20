How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South).

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Nashville Predators vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal takes on Nashville on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (9-6-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-13-2, seventh in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -110, Predators -110; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal aims to stop its four-game slide with a win against Nashville.

The Canadiens have gone 3-6-1 in home games. Montreal averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Brendan Gallagher leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Predators are 5-3-1 on the road. Nashville is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund with 0.8.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 10 assists and has 14 points this season. Gallagher has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Matt Duchene leads the Predators with 16 points, scoring nine goals and collecting seven assists. Granlund has two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jake Allen: day to day (upper body).

Predators: Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body).