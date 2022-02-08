How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils

When: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: MSG

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal hosts New Jersey on 3-game home slide

New Jersey Devils (15-26-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-29-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -126, Devils +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal takes on New Jersey looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Canadiens are 4-16-2 in conference matchups. Montreal serves 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Devils are 7-7-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New Jersey ranks 23rd in the Eastern Conference with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with nine goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 25 points. Nicholas Suzuki has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 28 total assists and has 42 points. Nathan Bastian has four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-6-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.9 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

Devils: 1-9-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .866 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).

Devils: Jack Hughes: out (health protocols).