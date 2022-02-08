 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal hosts New Jersey on 3-game home slide

New Jersey Devils (15-26-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-29-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -126, Devils +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal takes on New Jersey looking to stop its three-game home slide.

The Canadiens are 4-16-2 in conference matchups. Montreal serves 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Devils are 7-7-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New Jersey ranks 23rd in the Eastern Conference with 31.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli leads the Canadiens with nine goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 25 points. Nicholas Suzuki has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 28 total assists and has 42 points. Nathan Bastian has four goals over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 1-6-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 5.9 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game with an .872 save percentage.

Devils: 1-9-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with an .866 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).

Devils: Jack Hughes: out (health protocols).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.