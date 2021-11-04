How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders

When: Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG+

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens host the Islanders following shutout victory

By The Associated Press

New York Islanders (3-2-2, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-8-0, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +119, Islanders -142; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit Montreal after the Canadiens shut out Detroit 3-0. Jake Allen earned the victory in the net for Montreal after recording 22 saves.

Montreal finished 24-21-11 overall with a 13-11-4 record at home a season ago. The Canadiens scored 158 total goals last season, 29 on power plays and nine shorthanded.

New York finished 32-17-7 overall and 11-13-4 on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Islanders scored 152 total goals last season while collecting 249 assists.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (upper body).

Islanders: None listed.