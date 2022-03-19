How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal hosts Ottawa, looks to stop home skid

Ottawa Senators (22-34-5, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (16-36-9, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -142, Senators +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal takes on Ottawa looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Canadiens have gone 5-8-2 against division opponents. Montreal averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Senators are 5-10-1 against opponents from the Atlantic. Ottawa averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 102 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Feb. 26, Montreal won 2-1. Artturi Lehkonen recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 45 points, scoring 17 goals and adding 28 assists. Cole Caufield has seven assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with 25 goals and has 35 points. Tkachuk has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Josh Anderson: day to day (lower body), David Savard: out (ankle).

Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck), Thomas Chabot: out for season (hand).