How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on April 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens host the Senators following shootout victory

Ottawa Senators (25-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (19-39-11, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Montreal after the Canadiens beat Tampa Bay 5-4 in a shootout.

The Canadiens are 8-10-3 against opponents in the Atlantic. Montreal is last in the Eastern Conference averaging just 6.8 points per game. Nick Suzuki leads them with 51 total points.

The Senators are 15-20-5 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 106 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 19, Montreal won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suzuki has 51 total points for the Canadiens, 18 goals and 33 assists. Cole Caufield has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Mathieu Joseph leads the Senators with a plus-six in six games this season. Josh Norris has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Senators: 4-5-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Brendan Gallagher: out (lower body), Jeff Petry: out (lower body), Michael Pezzetta: day to day (upper body).

Senators: Matt Murray: out (neck).