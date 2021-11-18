 Skip to Content
How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Pittsburgh faces Montreal, looks to break 3-game slide

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Montreal Canadiens (4-12-2, seventh in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +110, Penguins -132; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh comes into the matchup against Montreal after losing three in a row.

The Canadiens are 2-7-1 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 30.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.1 goals.

The Penguins are 1-2-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Pittsburgh is 27th in the NHL with 35.3 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki leads the Canadiens with four goals and has 14 points. Brendan Gallagher has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jake Guentzel has 11 total points while scoring five goals and totaling six assists for the Penguins. Evan Rodrigues has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Penguins: 2-6-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jake Allen: day to day (upper body).

Penguins: None listed.

