How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on October 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens host the Penguins in Eastern Conference action

Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins take the ice in Eastern Conference play.

Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and an 11-26-4 record at home last season. The Canadiens had a -91 goal differential last season, scoring 222 goals while allowing 313.

Pittsburgh had a 46-25-11 record overall and a 24-14-7 record on the road last season. The Penguins scored 3.3 goals per game last season while allowing 2.7 per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: day to day (upper body).