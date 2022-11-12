How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Montreal Canadiens vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens take on the Penguins after Dach's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (7-6-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -156, Canadiens +130; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Kirby Dach scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Montreal has a 7-6-1 record overall and a 4-3-0 record on its home ice. The Canadiens have a -3 scoring differential, with 41 total goals scored and 44 given up.

Pittsburgh has a 5-6-2 record overall and a 3-5-1 record on the road. The Penguins have a 6-2-1 record in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The Canadiens won the previous meeting 3-2 in overtime. Dach scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dach has four goals and eight assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has seven goals and five assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Evgenii Dadonov: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph: day to day (lower body), Jan Rutta: day to day (upper body).