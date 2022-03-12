 Skip to Content
How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on March 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal hosts Seattle after Lehkonen's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (17-37-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Montreal Canadiens (15-35-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts the Seattle Kraken after Artturi Lehkonen scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 5-3 loss to the Canucks.

The Canadiens have gone 8-17-1 in home games. Montreal is the last-ranked team in the Eastern Conference averaging only 6.5 points per game. Nicholas Suzuki leads them with 40 total points.

The Kraken are 7-20-3 on the road. Seattle averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

Seattle took down Montreal 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 26. Brandon Tanev scored two goals for the Kraken in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 27 assists and has 40 points this season. Cole Caufield has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 34 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 12 assists. Calle Jarnkrok has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Kraken: 1-7-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Christian Dvorak: out (upper body), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body).

