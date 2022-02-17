How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal hosts St. Louis, looks to break home losing streak

St. Louis Blues (28-14-5, fourth in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8-33-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal takes on St. Louis looking to stop its seven-game home slide.

The Canadiens are 5-17-1 at home. Montreal averages 10.7 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Blues are 10-8-3 on the road. St. Louis is fourth in the league averaging 6.3 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.

St. Louis knocked off Montreal 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 11.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has 28 total points for the Canadiens, nine goals and 19 assists. Mike Hoffman has 6 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 44 points, scoring 18 goals and collecting 26 assists. Brayden Schenn has eight goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 0-8-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up five goals per game with an .858 save percentage.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).