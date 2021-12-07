How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Lightning face the Canadiens, aim for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (15-5-4, third in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +144, Lightning -171; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Lightning take on Montreal.

The Canadiens are 2-4-1 against the rest of their division. Montreal is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.

The Lightning are 4-2-1 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is seventh in the NHL recording 8.8 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.5 assists.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Anderson leads the Canadiens with seven goals and has 13 points. Christian Dvorak has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with a plus-nine in 24 games this season. Steven Stamkos has seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sami Niku: out (covid-19), Brendan Gallagher: out (covid-19 protocol), Josh Anderson: out (upper body).

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower-body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).