 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on February 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, February 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99$6.99
ESPN+-------

Live TV Streaming Option

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal hosts Toronto following shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (32-13-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. Montreal Canadiens (10-33-7, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +273, Maple Leafs -348; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit Montreal after the Canadiens took down New York 3-2 in a shootout.

The Canadiens are 2-8-2 against division opponents. Montreal serves 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

The Maple Leafs are 17-6-1 in conference games. Toronto ranks fifth in the NHL recording 9.8 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.2 assists.

Toronto knocked off Montreal 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 13.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Anderson leads the Canadiens with 10 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 18 points. Jeff Petry has 6 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 59 points, scoring 33 goals and collecting 26 assists. Mitch Marner has eight goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 2-8-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 4.7 goals per game with an .849 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Corey Schueneman: out (covid-19), Christian Dvorak: out (upper body), Joel Armia: day to day (undisclosed), Rafael Harvey-Pinard: out (health protocols), Louie Belpedio: out (covid-19), Gianni Fairbrother: out (covid-19), David Savard: out (ankle).

Maple Leafs: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.