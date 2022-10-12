How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on October 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

If you live in the U.S., you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Canadiens host the Maple Leafs to start season

By The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens

Montreal, Quebec; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -244, Canadiens +199; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens begin the season at home against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Montreal went 10-13-3 in Atlantic Division play and had a 22-49-11 record overall last season. The Canadiens scored 222 total goals a season ago, averaging 2.7 per game on 30 shots per game.

Toronto went 19-11-3 in Atlantic Division play and had a 54-21-7 record overall last season. The Maple Leafs had a 27.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 63 goals on 231 chances.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Sean Monahan: out (hip), Carey Price: out (knee), Jake Allen: out (groin), Justin Barron: out (ankle), Jonathan Drouin: out (upper body).

Maple Leafs: Matt Murray: out (neck), John Tavares: out (oblique), Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder).