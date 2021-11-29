How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on November 29, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Montreal Canadiens face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks

When: Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Vancouver Canucks vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Vancouver takes on Montreal on 4-game skid

By The Associated Press

Vancouver Canucks (6-14-2, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Montreal Canadiens (6-15-2, sixth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -130, Canucks +109; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver will try to end its four-game losing streak when the Canucks take on Montreal.

The Canadiens are 4-6-1 at home. Montreal averages 9.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the NHL. Brendan Gallagher leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

The Canucks are 3-8-1 on the road. Vancouver leads the Western Conference shooting 33.6 shots per game while averaging 2.3 goals.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Anderson leads the Canadiens with seven goals, adding six assists and totaling 13 points. Artturi Lehkonen has 9 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

J.T. Miller has 19 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 12 assists for the Canucks. Nils Hoglander has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .900 save percentage.

Canucks: 1-8-1, averaging 1.8 goals, 2.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Chris Wideman: day to day (undisclosed), Brett Kulak: day to day (lower body).

Canucks: None listed.