How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Vegas visits Montreal after Marchessault's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights (5-5-0, third in the Pacific) vs. Montreal Canadiens (3-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens -115, Golden Knights -104; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens host Vegas after Jonathan Marchessault scored two goals in the Golden Knights’ 5-1 victory over the Senators.

Montreal finished 24-21-11 overall and 13-11-4 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Canadiens averaged 31.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.8 goals per game.

Vegas went 40-14-2 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 19-9-0 on the road. The Golden Knights scored 3.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.2 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (undisclosed), William Karlsson: out (lower body).

