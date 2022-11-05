 Skip to Content
How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV. Since YouTube TV, Hulu, and Sling TV don’t carry AT&T Sportsnet, this is your only way to watch Golden Knights games this season.

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Las Vegas, you can stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Golden Knights bring win streak into matchup with the Canadiens

Vegas Golden Knights (10-2-0, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-5-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal, Quebec; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to prolong a six-game win streak with a victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal has a 3-2-0 record in home games and a 5-5-1 record overall. The Canadiens rank fifth in the league serving 11.7 penalty minutes per game.

Vegas is 10-2-0 overall and 5-1-0 on the road. The Golden Knights have a 7-1-0 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Saturday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Golden Knights won 4-3 in overtime in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Suzuki has six goals and seven assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Stone has four goals and six assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, four assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Evgenii Dadonov: out (undisclosed).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

