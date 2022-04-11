How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Live Online on April 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Montreal Canadiens face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on NHL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets

When: Monday, April 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

Can you stream Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Winnipeg Jets vs. Montreal Canadiens Game Preview: Montreal faces non-conference foe Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (34-28-11, sixth in the Central) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-41-11, eighth in the Atlantic)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Canadiens +124, Jets -146; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal and Winnipeg square off in an out-of-conference matchup.

The Canadiens are 10-20-4 on their home ice. Montreal averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 70 total minutes.

The Jets are 15-13-8 on the road. Winnipeg averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 1, Winnipeg won 8-4. Mark Scheifele scored two goals for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 35 assists and has 54 points this season. Cole Caufield has five goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with a plus-14 in 53 games this season. Scheifele has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jake Allen: day to day (lower body), Jeff Petry: out (lower body).

Jets: Blake Wheeler: day to day (upper body), Jansen Harkins: out (upper body).