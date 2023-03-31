How to Watch ‘Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In honor of International Women’s Day, Freevee and Artists Den Entertainment are spotlighting Ellie Goulding. In a special concert event, viewers at home will enjoy performances from the star herself, as well as interviews, giving a glimpse into who she is as an artist. It all takes place in the intimate and meaningful setting of Kew Gardens in London. “Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens” premieres on Freevee on Friday, March 31. You can watch with a free sign-up to Freevee .

About 'Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens'

“Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens” is a unique and intimate experience, combining live music with personal conversations about the performer’s life in a gorgeous botanical garden. She performs acoustic versions of some of her most-loved titles while also giving listeners a glimpse of what’s ahead. Throughout the event, Goulding chats with radio host Roman Kemp and opens up about her new music and her recent venture into motherhood.

In the trailer, Goulding describes the significance of the location. She feels that performing at Kew Gardens is “so special” and calls it her “happy place.” In addition to having a successful career as a singer-songwriter, she’s an activist and philanthropist who has highlighted green initiatives in the past. During the event, she has an important discussion with Kew’s senior science policy advisor, Dr. Carly Cowell.

The concert special features performances of Goulding’s new songs from her latest album, “Higher Than Heaven,” which debuts on April 7, 2023.

Can you watch 'Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens' for free?

Freevee does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 'Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens'?

You can watch Freevee using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens' Trailer