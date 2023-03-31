 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Freevee

How to Watch ‘Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

In honor of International Women’s Day, Freevee and Artists Den Entertainment are spotlighting Ellie Goulding. In a special concert event, viewers at home will enjoy performances from the star herself, as well as interviews, giving a glimpse into who she is as an artist. It all takes place in the intimate and meaningful setting of Kew Gardens in London. “Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens” premieres on Freevee on Friday, March 31. You can watch with a free sign-up to Freevee.

How to Watch 'Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens'

About 'Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens'

“Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens” is a unique and intimate experience, combining live music with personal conversations about the performer’s life in a gorgeous botanical garden. She performs acoustic versions of some of her most-loved titles while also giving listeners a glimpse of what’s ahead. Throughout the event, Goulding chats with radio host Roman Kemp and opens up about her new music and her recent venture into motherhood.

In the trailer, Goulding describes the significance of the location. She feels that performing at Kew Gardens is “so special” and calls it her “happy place.” In addition to having a successful career as a singer-songwriter, she’s an activist and philanthropist who has highlighted green initiatives in the past. During the event, she has an important discussion with Kew’s senior science policy advisor, Dr. Carly Cowell.

The concert special features performances of Goulding’s new songs from her latest album, “Higher Than Heaven,” which debuts on April 7, 2023.

Can you watch 'Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens' for free?

Freevee does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens’ as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 'Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens'?

You can watch Freevee using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens' Trailer

  • Watch
    amazonfreevee.com

    Freevee

    Freevee is a free video streaming service that includes on-demand access to thousands of movies and TV shows. The service also offers virtual live streaming channels like Dove Channel, CON TV, Docurama, Tastemade, and AMC Presents. Freevee was previously known as IMDb TV.

    Users will experience commercial breaks roughly every 15 minutes in the course of a film.

    On a computer, you may find the Freevee library as a subsection within the Amazon Prime Video app. Most streaming devices have the Freevee app as a standalone option.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    amazonfreevee.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.