How to Watch Murray State vs. Morehead State Game Live Online on February 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST, the Morehead State Eagles face the #23 Murray State Racers from Ellis T. Johnson Arena. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Morehead State Eagles vs. Murray State Racers

When: Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Morehead State vs. Murray State game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available with a Subscription to ESPN+.

Can you stream Morehead State vs. Murray State on ESPN+?

You can watch the Morehead State vs. Murray State game with ESPN+.

Can you stream Morehead State vs. Murray State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Morehead State vs. Murray State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Morehead State vs. Murray State on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Morehead State vs. Murray State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Morehead State vs. Murray State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Morehead State vs. Murray State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Morehead State vs. Murray State on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Morehead State vs. Murray State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Morehead State vs. Murray State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Morehead State vs. Murray State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Morehead State vs. Murray State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN+ so you won’t be able to stream the Morehead State vs. Murray State game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: 1883

Live TV Streaming Option

Murray State vs. Morehead State Game Preview: Williams leads No. 23 Murray State against Morehead State after 39-point showing

Murray State Racers (23-2, 13-0 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (19-7, 11-2 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Murray State faces the Morehead State Eagles after K.J. Williams scored 39 points in Murray State’s 73-62 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Eagles are 12-0 in home games. Morehead State is second in the OVC with 16.7 assists per game led by Ta’Lon Cooper averaging 6.2.

The Racers are 13-0 in OVC play. Murray State leads college basketball with 15.8 fast break points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. The Racers won the last meeting 77-66 on Jan. 29. Williams scored 21 points to help lead the Racers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 16.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.7 blocks for the Eagles. Skyelar Potter is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

Williams is averaging 17.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Racers. Justice Hill is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Murray State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Racers: 10-0, averaging 77.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.