How to Watch the New ‘Mortal Kombat’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Ready… fight! It’s time to don your costume and practice your uppercut. It’s been 24 years since the last Mortal Kombat movie, and this is going to be a big one. Based off the infamous video game series, this highly-anticipated film from Warner Bros. marks the long-awaited third installment to the zany, over-the-top action trilogy that remains a treasured cult classic. Special effects have come a long way since 1997, and we’re stoked to see the flaming chains and bicycle kicks fly.

Check out the movie in select theaters starting April 16, 2021, or watch from home with a subscription to HBO Max on April 23. Tune in, sit tight, and “get over here!”

How to Watch ‘Mortal Kombat’

When in theaters: Friday, April 16

When it hits streaming services: April 23

Where to Stream: Watch with a subscription to HBO Max

Can You Stream ‘Mortal Kombat’ For Free?

The bad news, however, is that there is no longer any way to snag a free trial on HBO Max. The free trial was discontinued back in December, but behold a silver lining: You can still get one if sign-up through a third-party like Hulu or Amazon Prime Video Channels.

Here are some ways you can still get a free trial of HBO Max:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

With theatrical releases hit or miss due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Warner Bros. remains hopeful that on the 16th, some moviegoers will still be reserving seats to bask in the gory action on a big screen. For those not ready to “test your might” and brave the crowds, Mortal Kombat is also hitting HBO Max on April 23. While it may be lacking for atmosphere when compared to a theater event, streaming the movie does have its perks: At least this way you can pause and rewind to recapture those sweet finishers.

Plot really isn’t the reason we’re hyped for this movie, but we do know some details: Cole Young (Lewis Tan) is a mixed martial arts fighter with a mysterious dragon birthmark. With danger and destiny literally on his skin, it’s no surprise he soon finds himself the target of a truly awesome-looking Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim). To protect himself and his family, Cole joins a collection of familiar faces selected to keep Earthrealm safe from the forces of Outworld: Sonya Blade, Jax Briggs, Raiden, and more. They must enter the titular tournament to save the world from the likes of Shang Tsung, Sub-Zero, Mileena, and other supernatural kombatants. Either they survive and become champion, or they die which would be … too bad.

How to Get HBO Max

HBO Max will offer every new Warner Bros. movie in 2021 the same day it hits theaters, at no extra cost. Since you’ve got the service now, you can also catch up with new releases “Godzilla vs. Kong”, “The Suicide Squad”, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, “Dune”, “Matrix 4”, and more.