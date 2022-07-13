How to Watch ‘Ms. Marvel’ Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

What has been one of the most exciting and innovative series in Marvel’s year and a half expansion onto Disney+ wraps up on Wednesday, July 13 as “Ms. Marvel” ends its six-episode season. As Kamala returns home, Bruno and Kamran are in a bit of trouble with Damage Control in hot pursuit and we are still waiting for our first look at Ms. Marvel’s full costume that has been building all season. With Kamala set to appear in 2023’s “The Marvels,” we also could/should be getting some sort of appearance from Carol Danvers in the finale as well. Don’t miss any of the MCU action with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch the ‘Ms. Marvel’ Season Finale

When: Wednesday, July 13

Wednesday, July 13 TV: Disney+

Disney+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+.

About ‘Ms. Marvel’

After two episodes set in Pakistan, Kamala Khan and her mother Muneeba will presumably return to Jersey City for the season finale. The question though becomes whether or not Najma and the Clandestines are actually out of the picture, and if the Department of Damage Control will become Ms. Marvel’s final foe of the season.

Now that Kamran has been gifted Noor powers by his mother, I personally have my doubts about whether or not he will maintain his good-guy status, or if he will become more like his villainous comic book alter ego, but only time will tell. Personally, I am hoping that — with the return of directors Adil & Bilall, who helmed the first episode — the finale will bring back a lot of that creative spark and unique storytelling that got me so excited about the series in the first place.

Ms. Marvel June 8, 2022 A great student, avid gamer, and voracious fan-fic scribe, Kamala Khan has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. However, she struggles to fit in at home and at school — that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with superpowers, right?

While the subsequent episodes have kept a bit of that joy and playfulness, nothing has popped quite as much for me as that intro episode. Of course, since this is an MCU property, there will be an inevitable major battle between our heroes and some sort of big bad, and while I am looking forward to Kamala having a much more fully realized grasp on her powers after exploring her family history in Pakistan, what I really want to see in the episode is more interactions between our friendly, neighborhood embiggening hero and her family, Bruno, and Nakia.

Both on the page and screen, “Ms. Marvel” is at its best as a coming-of-age story about a young woman dealing with the conflicting changes of being the daughter of Muslim immigrants growing up in America while also developing incredible, superhuman powers. While the explosions and battles are cool, there are plenty of other MCU shows that I can get those from, so I am hoping that this finale is full of the heart and humor that make it such a special title.

While we know that Kamala will next be seen on the big screen in “The Marvels,” this show seems perfect for a second season, so I am hoping this is just a season finale and not a series finale for “Ms. Marvel”; the world and characters that have been drawn in this six-episode arc are just to rich and colorful to left unexplored.

