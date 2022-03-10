How to Watch MTV’s Siesta Key Season 5 Premiere Live For Free Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS and Android

MTV’s “Siesta Key” is coming back for a fifth season and the premiere is bound to be full of drama. The gang will pick up right where they left off in the season premiere will be air on MTV at 9 p.m. ET, which can be stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch the Season 5 Premiere of MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’

When: Tuesday, March 10th at 9 p.m. ET

TV: MTV

In the latest season of the MTV show, cracks are showing in Juliette and Sam’s fairytale romance – turns out having it all doesn’t always equal happiness. Juliette will have to choose between her relationship or herself as she continues to navigate growing a fashion empire and her thirst for independence.

Kelsey questions her choices as her business poses unforeseen challenges and her relationship hits a standstill, while Chloe continues her enlightened journey with a new man by her side who could finally be THE one. Meanwhile, Cara continues to question her every move.

Madisson has started her new life in LA, but is planning her dream wedding in Siesta Key. Amanda has found a guy on her level but struggles to commit when her family life takes a turn. Garrett has met the love of his life Kenna, but his world is turned upside down when his closest friends voice their disapproval. And Brandon is stepping up to the plate of fatherhood, while trying to stay true to his own passions.

You can stream the 2022 premiere of “Siesta Key” (season five) with a Live TV Streaming Service, or you can watch with your TV Everywhere credentials using the MTV mobile apps for iOS and Android or watch on its site.

