How to Watch San Francisco vs. Murray State Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT, the #20 Murray State Racers face the San Francisco Dons from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Murray State Racers vs. San Francisco Dons

When: Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Murray State vs. San Francisco game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Murray State vs. San Francisco on fuboTV?

You can watch the Murray State vs. San Francisco game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Murray State vs. San Francisco on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Murray State vs. San Francisco game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Murray State vs. San Francisco on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Murray State vs. San Francisco game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Murray State vs. San Francisco on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Murray State vs. San Francisco game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Murray State vs. San Francisco on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Murray State vs. San Francisco game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Murray State vs. San Francisco on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Murray State vs. San Francisco game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Murray State vs. San Francisco on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Murray State vs. San Francisco game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Murray State vs. San Francisco Live Stream

San Francisco vs. Murray State Game Preview: Murray State and San Francisco meet in first round of NCAA Tournament

San Francisco Dons (24-9, 10-6 WCC) vs. Murray State Racers (30-2, 18-0 OVC)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -2; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Murray State Racers play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the San Francisco Dons.

The Racers are 18-0 against OVC opponents. Murray State is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dons are 10-6 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Yauhen Massalski averaging 6.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brown is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 16.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. K.J. Williams is averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Murray State.

Jamaree Bouyea is averaging 16.7 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Dons. Khalil Shabazz is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.