How to Watch St. Peter’s vs. Murray State Game Live Online on March 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the #20 Murray State Racers face the St. Peter's Peacocks from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Murray State Racers vs. St. Peter’s Peacocks

When: Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Murray State vs. St. Peter’s game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream CBS on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Murray State vs. St. Peter’s on fuboTV?

You can watch the Murray State vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Murray State vs. St. Peter’s on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Murray State vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Murray State vs. St. Peter’s on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Murray State vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($14 value)

Can you stream Murray State vs. St. Peter’s on Paramount Plus?

You can watch the Murray State vs. St. Peter’s game on No Channels with Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ For Free w/ Code: BETWEEN

Can you stream Murray State vs. St. Peter’s on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Murray State vs. St. Peter’s game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Murray State vs. St. Peter’s on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Murray State vs. St. Peter’s game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Murray State vs. St. Peter’s on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Murray State vs. St. Peter’s game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Murray State vs. St. Peter's Live Stream

St. Peter's vs. Murray State Game Preview: Murray State Racers take on the Saint Peter's Peacocks in second round

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (20-11, 14-6 MAAC) vs. Murray State Racers (31-2, 18-0 OVC)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Murray State Racers and Saint Peter’s Peacocks meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Racers are 18-0 against OVC opponents. Murray State has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Peacocks’ record in MAAC action is 14-6. Saint Peter’s is second in the MAAC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by KC Ndefo averaging 1.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: K.J. Williams is shooting 54.5% and averaging 18.2 points for the Racers. Tevin Brown is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Daryl Banks III is shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 11.5 points. Doug Edert is averaging 8.9 points over the past 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 84.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Peacocks: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.