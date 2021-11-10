 Skip to Content
TLC My 600-lb Life

How to Watch ‘My 600-lb. Life’ Season 10 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Meister

TLC’s “My 600-lb. Life” is back for its tenth season, featuring an all-new lineup of cast members who have the opportunity to transform their lives with the help of Dr. Nowzaradan. Don’t miss the season 10 premiere live on TLC on Wednesday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘My 600-lb. Life’ Season 10 Premiere

About ‘My 600-lb. Life’

Each episode of the popular TLC show focuses on one cast member and their family as they begin their weight loss journey. Dr. Now supports his patients as they attempt to reach a healthy weight and take control of their lives.

The trailer hints at what’s to come during the upcoming season. 35-year-old Margaret Johnson, who weighs 750 pounds, says, “Every day, I question whether or not I should keep going like this. I’m hurting.” Also in the trailer, Dr. Now gets brutally honest with a couple, saying, “You’re throwing it away, killing yourself for the food. If you keep this up, I guarantee you, neither of you will be here five years from now.” 35-year-old Nathan (607 pounds) and 39-year-old Amber Prater (502 pounds) are ready to take on this challenge together.

In the teaser, viewers are introduced to another cast member, Bianca Hayes. At 36 years old, she weighs 604 pounds and is ready to begin this life-changing journey with her husband’s support.

New episodes of “My 600-lb. Life” are also available to stream with a discovery+ subscription.

My 600-lb Life

February 1, 2012

TLC’s My 600-lb Life documents the seven-year journey four individuals undertake to escape obesity and regain control of their lives.

How to Stream ‘My 600-lb. Life’ Season 10 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “My 600-lb. Life” season 10 premiere live on TLC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Philo, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
TLC-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: TLC + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TLC + 31 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TLC + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TLC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TLC + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TLC + 31 Top Cable Channels

