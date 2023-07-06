How to Watch ‘My Adventures with Superman’: Season 1 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Look, up in the sky! It’s “My Adventures with Superman,” the newest animated DC series debuting on Cartoon Network on Friday, July 7 at 12 midnight ET. The series focuses on Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen as twenty-somethings, filled with optimism and determination to succeed. They’ve certainly got a lot of learning to do, but it’s a fair bet that when these three get together, the results will be downright super. You can watch My Adventures with Superman: Season 1 and Cartoon Network with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
About ‘My Adventures with Superman’: Season 1 Premiere
“My Adventures with Superman” apples comic-book, serial storytelling to reacquaint the audience with a young and determined Clark Kent, the brilliant and ambitious Lois Lane, and their best pal Jimmy Olsen as they learn more about themselves, and what important roles they might play as investigative reporters at the Daily Planet.
Clark leads a double life, determined to know more about his identity and grow as the hero Superman. Lois and Jimmy are fast forming a crack photographer/reporter duo, always ready to break a new story. And behind closed doors, Clark and Lois are developing true feelings for each other…but will Lois discover his true identity?! The show follows its heroes as they learn, love, and explore more about themselves and their universe!
Can you watch ‘My Adventures with Superman’: Season 1 Premiere for free?
Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch My Adventures with Superman: Season 1 and Cartoon Network as part of your subscription at no extra charge.
You can watch ‘My Adventures with Superman’: Season 1 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
‘My Adventures with Superman’: Season 1 Premiere Schedule
Sling TV will be airing ‘My Adventures with Superman’: Season 1 Premiere on Friday, July 7, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Friday, July 21, 2023.
- Episode 1: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Episode 2: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Episode 3: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Episode 4: Friday, July 21, 2023
What devices can you use to stream ‘My Adventures with Superman’: Season 1 Premiere?
You can watch My Adventures with Superman: Season 1 and Cartoon Network on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘My Adventures with Superman’: Season 1 Premiere Trailer
-
My Adventures with Superman: Season 1July 7, 2023
Twenty-somethings Clark Kent, the bright and driven Lois Lane, and their best friend Jimmy Olsen begin to discover who they are and everything they can accomplish together as an investigative reporting team at the Daily Planet.
-
Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.