How to Watch ‘My Boss’s Wedding’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

It’s time to get cozy on the couch and tune in to Great American Family to watch another feel-good movie, “My Boss's Wedding.” If you’re looking for the perfect way to wind down on Saturday evening, this one’s for you. After “My Boss’s Wedding” premiered in Canada last year, U.S. viewers can now finally enjoy the wholesome film. You can watch “My Boss’s Wedding” on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘My Boss’s Wedding’

When: Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 p.m. ET TV: Great American Family

Great American Family Stream: Watch live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘My Boss’s Wedding’

Starring Holly Deveaux, Drew Seeley, and Brigitte Kingsley, “My Boss’s Wedding” reveals what happens when a personal assistant joins forces with her boss’s attractive nephew. Nicole Waters is Kimberly Price’s assistant and is extremely organized. When Kimberly gets engaged to Bradley, it only makes sense for her to put Nicole in charge of planning. Bradley’s nephew, Michael loves weddings, so the bride and groom pair his expertise with Nicole’s planning skills.

Michael and Nicole must work together to coordinate the perfect wedding and make sure everything goes as planned. As they come together for this romantic occasion, sparks begin to fly. Could another romance be brewing before the movie ends?

“My Boss’s Wedding” also stars Landy Cannon, Rebecca Lamarche, Alys Crocker, and Winny Clarke.

This weekend, Great American Family delivers another lighthearted romance movie like the others that audiences know and love. If you’re eager for even more, you will be pleased to learn that Great American Family's holiday movies begin airing on October 22.

How to Stream ‘My Boss’s Wedding’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “My Boss’s Wedding” live on Great American Family using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

All Live TV Streaming Services