How to Watch ‘My Dream Quinceañera’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

AwesomenessTV’s most-viewed YouTube series is coming to premium streaming; the newest season of “My Dream Quinceañera” is debuting to Paramount+ on Friday, Sept. 16. The coming-of-age reality series follows a group of teen girls as they prepare for the most important day of their young lives. The show ran for 39 seasons on YouTube, compiling over 230 episodes before moving to on Paramount+ this year. That means that if you want to watch all 10 exciting episodes of the newest season of “My Dream Quinceañera” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘My Dream Quinceañera’

About ‘My Dream Quinceañera’

After dozens of seasons and hundreds of episodes on YouTube, “My Dream Quinceañera” is debuting on Paramount+. This season follows three Southern Californian teens; Bayle Delgado, Romi Herrada, and Angelica Luna, on their fun and drama-filled paths to craft the coming-of-age parties of their dreams! They’ll have the help of expert quinceañera planner, Maria Perez, to bring their wildest birthday fantasies to life.

Alongside the new series, AwesomenessTV will also debut a special short-form episode, “My Dream Quinceañera: Never Too Late,” that will tell the story of a trans woman, Juliet who was never given the opportunity for a quinceañera of her own when she turned 15. Now, she will finally get to experience her quince later in life as her true self. The episode will air across TikTok, YouTube, Snap, Instagram, and Facebook.

“My Dream Quinceañera” is the second project from the Awesomeness Unscripted and Digital Studio to stream on Paramount+, following content-creator reality competition “AwesomenessTV’s Next Influencer.”

The show will debut the first three episodes of the season on Sept. 16, before transitioning to a weekly release model the next Friday.

Can You Stream ‘My Dream Quinceañera’ For Free?

If you do not already have a subscription to Paramount+, yes! Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial to its streaming service, so if you’re not already a subscriber, sign up today!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘My Dream Quinceñeara’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

