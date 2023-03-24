How to Watch ‘My Kind of Country’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Country music fans won’t want to miss Apple TV+ ’s all-new singing competition series! “ My Kind of Country ” zeroes in on the genre like never before. The show is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves and features a team of stars ready to find the next best country music performer. It all kicks off on Friday, March 24, and the first season features a total of eight episodes. You can watch My Kind of Country: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘My Kind of Country’ Series Premiere

“My Kind of Country” highlights some very talented musicians in the genre who are just waiting for their big break. To help them out, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck are scouting for the perfect voices and top talents. They create a team bursting with talent and head to Nashville, Tennessee to find out exactly what they have to offer.

The competition is all about diversifying the country music genre like never before. This show offers a group of rising stars a shot at an incredible opportunity from Apple Music, giving the winner the boost they need to propel their career to success. Tune in to the new series and see which of these talented competitors makes it to the top.

The up-and-coming musicians in the competition are from all over the globe and from a variety of backgrounds. They include:

Chuck Adams

Ale Aguirre

Ashlie Amber

The Besties: Zel and Landi Degenaar

The Congo Cowboys: Julie Sigauque, Simon Attwell, and Chris Bakalanga

Ismay Hellman Micaela Kleinsmith

Alisha Pais

Camille Parker

Justin Serrao

Wandile

Dhruv Visvanath

‘My Kind of Country’ Series Premiere Trailer