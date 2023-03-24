How to Watch ‘My Kind of Country’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Country music fans won’t want to miss Apple TV+’s all-new singing competition series! “My Kind of Country” zeroes in on the genre like never before. The show is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves and features a team of stars ready to find the next best country music performer. It all kicks off on Friday, March 24, and the first season features a total of eight episodes. You can watch My Kind of Country: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.
About ‘My Kind of Country’ Series Premiere
“My Kind of Country” highlights some very talented musicians in the genre who are just waiting for their big break. To help them out, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck are scouting for the perfect voices and top talents. They create a team bursting with talent and head to Nashville, Tennessee to find out exactly what they have to offer.
The competition is all about diversifying the country music genre like never before. This show offers a group of rising stars a shot at an incredible opportunity from Apple Music, giving the winner the boost they need to propel their career to success. Tune in to the new series and see which of these talented competitors makes it to the top.
The up-and-coming musicians in the competition are from all over the globe and from a variety of backgrounds. They include:
- Chuck Adams
- Ale Aguirre
- Ashlie Amber
- The Besties: Zel and Landi Degenaar
- The Congo Cowboys: Julie Sigauque, Simon Attwell, and Chris Bakalanga
- Ismay Hellman
- Micaela Kleinsmith
- Alisha Pais
- Camille Parker
- Justin Serrao
- Wandile
- Dhruv Visvanath
Can you watch ‘My Kind of Country’ Series Premiere for free?
Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch My Kind of Country: Season 1 on Apple TV+.
Can you watch ‘My Kind of Country’ Series Premiere offline?
Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download My Kind of Country: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘My Kind of Country’ Series Premiere?
You can watch My Kind of Country: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘My Kind of Country’ Series Premiere Trailer
-
My Kind of Country: Season 1March 23, 2023
Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves join Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck on a global search for country music’s next big star in a new kind of competition series.
-
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $6.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “Severance.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights and MLS Season Pass.
They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.
If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.