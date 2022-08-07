How to Watch ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

On their 60th anniversary, moss certainly isn’t gathering on these Rolling Stones. Keith Richards and company bare all in the EPIX original documentary “My Life as a Rolling Stone.” Each of the four-episode series focuses on a single band member as the four grew to become one of the most influential rock groups of all time. Don’t let wild horses drag you away from watching on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’

About ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’

The Rolling Stones have been entertaining the world for 60 years, and it’s time they told their story. In the Epix exclusive documentary, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood break down what it means to be legends in the rock community. The docuseries releases in four parts, each dedicated to one member of the band including an introspective on late drummer Charlie Watts.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, Jagger takes center stage and details his life as the front man and CEO for the band. With behind-the-scenes footage, vintage concert clips and archival interviews, the docuseries aims to be the definitive tale of the Rolling Stones.

How to Stream ‘My Life as a Rolling Stone’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “My Life as a Rolling Stone” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options