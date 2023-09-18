How to Watch ‘My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

For almost 30 years, Jeffrey Dahmer’s disturbing crimes have captivated America. A new docuseries is coming to Fox Nation this week, offering even more bizarre details. Over the course of four episodes, “My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes” shares another side of the killer, including intimate conversations with his father, Lionel. The series premieres on Monday, Sept. 18, and you can stream all four episodes on-demand. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fox Nation .

About 'My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes'

In “My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes,” the four episodes offer an in-depth look into Dahmer’s life, featuring never-before-seen family videos. Previously unreleased conversations between Lionel and Jeffrey add additional context to his terrifying acts. The four docuseries episodes show viewers more about Dahmer’s broken upbringing, his first murder, and his time in the army. Then, after his discharge, he settled down in Milwaukee, where he began committing disgusting crimes, targeting gay men. In three years, he slayed and cannibalized 15 men.

As all of these horrific acts went on behind the scenes, Jeffrey’s family had no idea what was going on. Eventually, in 1991, he was arrested and sentenced to 957 years in prison. After just three years behind bars, he was killed by a fellow inmate.

The docuseries gives viewers a chance to hear from his father, Lionel. In addition, the series includes important details from others connected to the serial killer. Law enforcement, an FBI profiler, old friends and roommates, and a survivor speak out, sharing their sides of the story. Despite Jeffrey’s disturbing crimes, he and Lionel reconnected over their shared religious beliefs while the serial killer was behind bars.

Can you watch 'My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes' for free?

Fox Nation offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes’ on Fox Nation.

What devices can you use to stream 'My Son Jeffrey: The Dahmer Family Tapes'?

You can watch Fox Nation using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.