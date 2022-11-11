How to Watch ‘Mythic Quest’ Season 3 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The highly-anticipated third season of “Mythic Quest” is coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, Nov. 11. The series, created by “It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia” alumni Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, follows a team of video game developers who must create iconic environments, mold heroes, and invent their own legends. But the series soon shows that the most hard-fought battles don’t occur on the screen — they happen in the office. You can stream Season 3 of “Mythic Quest” exclusively with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Mythic Quest’ Season Premiere

About ‘Mythic Quest’

In Season 3 of the hit workplace comedy, Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios. The two find that their new working relationship has more challenges than they anticipated. Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering, a role she does not relish in any way.

Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss. He finds himself truly in charge for the first time, but will the power rush to his head? Jo returns as his assistant - more loyal and militant than ever, or so it would appear; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in at the company after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man. Can he put his criminal past behind him, or will temptation come knocking?

Can You Stream ‘Mythic Quest’ Season Premiere For Free?

If you have not signed up for Apple TV+ yet, yes! Apple TV+ offers new customers a seven-day free trial to its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Mythic Quest’ Season Premiere on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

