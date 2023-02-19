How to Watch ‘Naked & Afraid’ Season 15 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Naked & Afraid' Season 15 Premiere

The contestants on “Naked & Afraid” are paired up and sent out into the wild with no food, water, or clothes. They might end up exploring the jungles of Guyana or attempting to make it out of Devil’s Canyon in Mexico. They must work together to survive the harsh conditions and make the most of the items they are able to scavenge for. There are many unpredictable factors to make this challenge even tougher. As they try to survive, competitors must face their fears and step outside of their comfort zones. There is a lot on the line.

“Naked & Afraid” Season 15 features a few familiar faces. Four of the competitors have been on the show in the past but tapped out early. They’re hoping to redeem themselves this time around. Other survivalists include an MMA fighter, a professional backpacker, and two of the show’s medics from previous seasons. Even with their diverse backgrounds, they aren’t ready for the unknowns that lie ahead.

This season is described as having higher stakes than ever before. Be sure to tune in to see what obstacles these contestants face and find out which survivalists go home victorious.

Can you watch 'Naked & Afraid' Season 15 Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Discovery on Philo.

You can watch ‘Naked & Afraid’ Season 15 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 'Naked & Afraid' Season 15 Premiere?

You can watch Discovery on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

In addition to watching “Naked & Afraid” Season 15 on Discovery, you can watch episodes the same day on-demand on discovery+.

