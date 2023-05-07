How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ Series Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable
The best competitors in the history of "Naked and Afraid" are returning to the show, and for the first time ever they'll be competing head-to-head! "Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing" will premiere Sunday, May 7 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery. The survivalists will use whatever means necessary to win the $100,000 grand prize.
About ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ Series Premiere
“Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing” includes some of the franchise’s most skilled survivalists, including Matt Wright, a top marksman who has completed 215 days on Naked and Afraid, more than any other participant in this challenge; Jeff Zausch, a cutthroat competitor with elite fishing skills and an unmatched self-determination to succeed at all costs; Cheeny Plante, one of the newest survivalists in the Naked and Afraid family who has quickly made a name for herself using skills molded through years of military survival training and as a SERE specialist, and more.
During Phase One of the challenge, survivalists enter in pairs and must make it through 21 days together. In a huge twist, if a competitor chooses to tap, their partner is also automatically eliminated. Together, they must hunt for food, water, fire, shelter and - in a franchise first - earn the tools needed to survive. In Phase Two, the remaining survivalists enter a group challenge to compete both with and against their teammates. With the final phase comes an unprecedented, everyone-out-for-themselves fight to the finish with a grueling 3-day journey to extraction. The winner claims the $100,000 cash prize and earns “Naked and Afraid’s” first ever perfect 10 Primitive Survival Rating.
‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ Series Premiere Trailer
