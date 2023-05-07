How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ Series Premiere Live Online for Free Without Cable

About ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ Series Premiere

“Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing” includes some of the franchise’s most skilled survivalists, including Matt Wright, a top marksman who has completed 215 days on Naked and Afraid, more than any other participant in this challenge; Jeff Zausch, a cutthroat competitor with elite fishing skills and an unmatched self-determination to succeed at all costs; Cheeny Plante, one of the newest survivalists in the Naked and Afraid family who has quickly made a name for herself using skills molded through years of military survival training and as a SERE specialist, and more.

During Phase One of the challenge, survivalists enter in pairs and must make it through 21 days together. In a huge twist, if a competitor chooses to tap, their partner is also automatically eliminated. Together, they must hunt for food, water, fire, shelter and - in a franchise first - earn the tools needed to survive. In Phase Two, the remaining survivalists enter a group challenge to compete both with and against their teammates. With the final phase comes an unprecedented, everyone-out-for-themselves fight to the finish with a grueling 3-day journey to extraction. The winner claims the $100,000 cash prize and earns “Naked and Afraid’s” first ever perfect 10 Primitive Survival Rating.

Can you watch ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ Series Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Season 1 and Discovery on Philo.

You can watch ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ Series Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Season 1 and Discovery on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing’ Series Premiere Trailer