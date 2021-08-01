How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 13 Premiere Live Online For Free Without Cable

Season 13 of Naked and Afraid is back to see the toughest adventure-seekers in the world leave the comforts of home and be dropped into the wildest survival challenge of their lives. The season premiere airs Sunday on Discovery at 8 p.m. ET, which can be streamed with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 13 Premiere

When: Sunday, August 1st at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Discovery

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

This season, newcomers, fans and veterans are taking on some of the most hostile environments known to man and come face-to-face with deadly predators, such as territorial baboons, aggressive water buffalo, caiman, jaguars, snakes, and poisonous bullet ants.

All-stars Fernando Calderon & Dani Beauchemin return to a rainforest in Ecuador where they attempt to hunt for piranha with their bare hands, while a threesome pairing of two men and one woman will risk their lives in order to find food by scaling massive waterfall cliffs down to a beach. And for the first time, four survivalists from different countries will come together in South Africa for the ultimate international challenge - USA versus the World.

In a challenge where you can bring nothing and must give your everything, these survivalists must overcome extreme tests of both mental and physical fitness in a battle between mankind and Mother Nature in its most primitive form.

From the dense rainforests of Ecuador, to the deadly plains of South Africa, survivalists will travel across the globe for the ultimate test of human endurance - surviving 21 days without clothes, food, or water. Their skills, willpower and determination will be tested like never before to fortify shelter, hunt and gather resources, and secure drinking water for the chance to prove they have what it takes to complete this adventure of a lifetime. But will they make it to the end?

How to Stream ‘Naked & Afraid’ Season 13 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Naked and Afraid live on Discovery using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

