 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Naked and Afraid

How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 13 Premiere Live Online For Free Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

Season 13 of Naked and Afraid is back to see the toughest adventure-seekers in the world leave the comforts of home and be dropped into the wildest survival challenge of their lives. The season premiere airs Sunday on Discovery at 8 p.m. ET, which can be streamed with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Naked and Afraid’ Season 13 Premiere

This season, newcomers, fans and veterans are taking on some of the most hostile environments known to man and come face-to-face with deadly predators, such as territorial baboons, aggressive water buffalo, caiman, jaguars, snakes, and poisonous bullet ants.

All-stars Fernando Calderon & Dani Beauchemin return to a rainforest in Ecuador where they attempt to hunt for piranha with their bare hands, while a threesome pairing of two men and one woman will risk their lives in order to find food by scaling massive waterfall cliffs down to a beach. And for the first time, four survivalists from different countries will come together in South Africa for the ultimate international challenge - USA versus the World.

In a challenge where you can bring nothing and must give your everything, these survivalists must overcome extreme tests of both mental and physical fitness in a battle between mankind and Mother Nature in its most primitive form.

From the dense rainforests of Ecuador, to the deadly plains of South Africa, survivalists will travel across the globe for the ultimate test of human endurance - surviving 21 days without clothes, food, or water. Their skills, willpower and determination will be tested like never before to fortify shelter, hunt and gather resources, and secure drinking water for the chance to prove they have what it takes to complete this adventure of a lifetime. But will they make it to the end?

How to Stream ‘Naked & Afraid’ Season 13 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Naked and Afraid live on Discovery using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast and Web. You can stream it with Philo, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Discovery-

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Discovery + 17 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Discovery + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Discovery + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Discovery + 23 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Discovery + 30 Top Cable Channels

Naked and Afraid Season 13 Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.