How to Watch NASA’s ‘Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission’ Live for Free Without Cable

If you’ve ever watched a movie like “Deep Impact” or “Armageddon” and wondered what the plan would be if an existence-threatening asteroid were really headed for the Earth, NASA is about to answer your question. NASA is launching its Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART mission, on Monday, Sept. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. ET, and will simulcast live on the Discovery Channel and the Science Channel. You can watch the mission live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission’

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About ‘Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission’

The special and its simulcast coverage will feature footage from the NASA feed of DART as the mission undergoes the final leg of its journey to make the first attempt to alter the course of an asteroid by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it. The spacecraft has a camera with sending images back to Earth that will provide live, stunning visuals to the Discovery and Science audiences during the mission’s approach to the two asteroids.

NASA’s DART Mission, built and managed for NASA by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, is humanity’s first attempt to change the motion of an asteroid in space by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it. DART’s target asteroid is not a threat to Earth. However, it is the perfect testing ground to see if this method of asteroid deflection – known as the kinetic impactor technique – would be a viable way to protect our planet if an asteroid on a collision course with Earth were discovered in the future.

Can You Stream ‘Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission’ For Free?

If you’re not already signed up for DIRECTV Stream, yes! DIRECTV Stream offers new subscribers a five-day free trial to its service, so you can see the conclusion of “Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission” free!

How to Stream ‘Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.