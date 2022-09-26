 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Discovery Science

How to Watch NASA’s ‘Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission’ Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

If you’ve ever watched a movie like “Deep Impact” or “Armageddon” and wondered what the plan would be if an existence-threatening asteroid were really headed for the Earth, NASA is about to answer your question. NASA is launching its Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART mission, on Monday, Sept. 26 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. ET, and will simulcast live on the Discovery Channel and the Science Channel. You can watch the mission live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission’

About ‘Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission’

The special and its simulcast coverage will feature footage from the NASA feed of DART as the mission undergoes the final leg of its journey to make the first attempt to alter the course of an asteroid by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it. The spacecraft has a camera with sending images back to Earth that will provide live, stunning visuals to the Discovery and Science audiences during the mission’s approach to the two asteroids.

NASA’s DART Mission, built and managed for NASA by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, is humanity’s first attempt to change the motion of an asteroid in space by intentionally crashing a spacecraft into it. DART’s target asteroid is not a threat to Earth. However, it is the perfect testing ground to see if this method of asteroid deflection – known as the kinetic impactor technique – would be a viable way to protect our planet if an asteroid on a collision course with Earth were discovered in the future.

Can You Stream ‘Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission’ For Free?

If you’re not already signed up for DIRECTV Stream, yes! DIRECTV Stream offers new subscribers a five-day free trial to its service, so you can see the conclusion of “Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission” free!

How to Stream ‘Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Asteroid Impact Live: Dart Mission” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Discovery-

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Discovery + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Discovery + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Discovery + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Discovery + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Discovery + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.